Krishnagiri district administration cracks down on child marriages

Chennai :

Krishnagiri district administration has registered 12 FIRs against child marriages, highest in the last six years, following the DT Next report on increasing adolescent pregnancies in the district.





DT Next published a report- “3,326 teen pregnancies in 6 years in Krishnagiri,” on October 8, last year, in which it was stated that teenage pregnancies are increasing in Krishnagiri and officials did very little to prevent child marriages and teenage pregnancies. The report was based on RTI report filed by social activist Prabakaran, Project Manager, Samooga Kalvi Niruvanam, an NGO in Vandalur.





Based on the report, a meeting was convened by Krishnagiri Collector on October 11 in which directions were given to officials such as police and VAOs to take strict action to prevent child marriages and to file FIRs against parents and those violating the rules.





“Based on the direction given by the Collector, officials proactively prevented 61 child marriages, but more importantly 12 FIRs have been registered in 2021, most in the last two months,” Prabakaran told this paper.





He also said that since 2015, the number of FIRs filed against child marriages in Krishangiri district in 2021 is the highest as in 2015 and 2016 no FIRs were registered despite 46 child marriages were prevented in both the years. Though in 2020, the district administration had prevented 73 child marriages only 10 FIRs were registered.





Prabakaran further said that based on the DT Next report an internal circular was issued by School Education Department asking all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of the districts to spread awareness about the adverse impact of teenage pregnancies and the importance of preventing child marriages. “CEOs were directed to sensitize the girl students about the importance of 1098 toll free number in preventing child marriages. CEOs were also asked to work in association with other departments in the districts to prevent teenage pregnancies,” said Prabakaran.



