Ramadoss: Hike creamy layer limit to Rs 15L

Chennai :

While welcoming the decision of the Centre not to accept the recommendation of including salary in OBC creamy layer, PMK chief S Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Union government to increase the creamy layer limit to Rs 15 lakh.





“The limit for OBC creamy layer should be revised once every three years. In 2013, the limit was revised to Rs 6 lakh and in 2017 it was revised to Rs 8 lakh. The limit should have been revised in 2020 and should have been increased again next year. To compensate for not increasing in 2020, the Centre should increase the creamy layer limit to Rs 15 lakh,” said Ramadoss, in a statement.





Recently, the Union government rejected the recommendations of BP Sharma Committee of not including salary in OBC creamy layer after two years of submitting the report. Ramadoss called the decision a victory for social justice.





“The method to calculate OBC creamy layer was devised in 1993 and the then government also stayed strong to not revise the method,” added Ramadoss.



