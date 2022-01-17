2 boys drown while fishing in Dindigul

Dindugal :

Two boys drowned while fishing in a tank in Dindigul on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as A Veera Harish (15) and W Ezhil Richard (14). According to Dindigul Taluk sub inspector S Vijay, the ill-fated two, along with their friend Karthik, were engaged in fishing. But, all of a sudden, Karthik slipped into the tank. To rescue Karthik, both Harish and Richard jumped into the water body. However, both of them got trapped in slush. But, Karthik managed to survive. Local people retrieved the bodies. Based on a complaint lodged by Arumugam, father of Harish, a case has been filed.



