Ryots object to online DPC registration

Madurai :

Farmers in Madurai district have come up against the new system of making online registration mandatory for selling paddy at Direct Procurement Centres. T Perumal, national secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, said farmers are facing so many difficulties in making registration online since many were not in possession of smart phones. Even with those using smart phones, the farmers have to rely on others to help execute the e-registration process. Joint Director of Agriculture, T Vivekanandan said the new system was implemented to benefit genuine farmers and avoid any middle man.



