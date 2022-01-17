Kamarajar award for Kumari Ananthan

Chennai :

The state on Saturday announced the recipients of Tiruvalluvar and Kamarajar awards conferred by Tamil Nadu government every year. Chief Minister MK Stalin issued orders to confer Ayyan Tiruvalluvar Award for the year 2022 on former president of Bengaluru Tamil Sangam, M Meenakshi Sundaram who was instrumental in erecting the statue of Tiruvalluvar in Bengaluru. A statement said that Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award for the year 2021 would be conferred on veteran politician Kumari Ananthan, who has also served as MP and MLA.



