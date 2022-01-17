Job scam: Ex-Speaker’s relative held

Virudhunagar :

A former AIADMK functionary, who is younger brother of former Assembly Speaker K Kalimuthu, was arrested here on Sunday in connection with the job scam linked to former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji. Police said the AIADMK functionary, K Vijaya Nallathambi, was charged with receiving Rs 30 lakh from a mechanic, promising to get a job for his nephew in Aavin through Bhalaji. Nallathambi, who has been evading the aresst for the last one month, was arrested by a Special Police team from his hideout near Kovilpatti. Besides, Bhalaji was also cited as an accused in this case.



