Three held for threatening EPS’ kin

The Erode police on Saturday arrested three persons on charges of threatening a close relative of AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding money. Police said Subramaniam, 62, from Perundurai in Erode had received frequent calls from an anonymous number on December 26 issuing death threats. Police tracked the phone call to Sathyamangalam and a special team rushed there and arrested Paulraj, 60, Chandran, 48 and Srinivasan, 41, from Bannari Road. They confessed to having made threatening calls for money.



