Mon, Jan 17, 2022

Mahout killed by tusker in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Published: Jan 17,202204:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Elephant Ashok was brought to ATR 5 years ago from Vandalur after it attacked a person in the zoo.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Coimbatore:
A mahout was trampled to death by a kumki elephant in ‘musth’ at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp near Top Slip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Sunday morning. Ashok, the 12-year-old tusker, attacked its mahout V Arumugam to death. 

The mahout, who suffered severe injuries to his chest and stomach, was rushed to Pollachi GH. However, doctors declared him to be dead. Elephant Ashok was brought to ATR 5 years ago from Vandalur after it attacked a person in the zoo.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations