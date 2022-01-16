Lookout notice against TN tuition teacher after girl goes missing

Chennai :

Police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has issued a lookout notice against a tuition teacher in connection with a 16-year-old girl student missing since July 30, 2021.

The girl, who is studying in Class 11 in a government school in Coimbatore's Saravanampatti, had left home informing her parents that she was going shopping in a nearby mall. However, she did not return home.

Parents of the girl filed a complaint at the Saravanampatti police station and the police registered a case of missing person and commenced an investigation.

A special team was constituted by the Saravanampatti police and found that tuition teacher, Manimaran (40) was allegedly involved. Police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act.

Even after police searched his premises and conducted detailed inquiries, there was no lead about him or the girl.

Police sources told IANS that Manimaran, who is married with a child, was also involved in a missing girl case at Nagercoil.