Exclusive Covid Care Center for police personnel in Nandambakkam

Chennai :

He said that there are 8,912 people are hospitalised for COVID treatment in the State, while others are in home isolation. Currently, there are 37,000 people in home isolation in Chennai. He added that separate facilities have been earmarked for healthcare workers, police personnel and other frontline workers in COVID Care Centers, Stanley Medical College and Hospital and ESI hospital. A new 2,000 bedded COVID Care Center is being set up at Athipattu.





Talking about the mortality due to COVID-19, he said that there are about 10-20 daily deaths on an average due to COVID-19 in the State and majority of the deaths are among the unvaccinated. Thus, it is important to get vaccinated as that is the only weapon against COVID-19. Many people affected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.





He announced that the 19th mega vaccination camp will be organised on Saturday at 50,000 centres and the booster dose for elderly and frontline workers is going on, which is also being done through door-to-door campaign. Among the vaccination for children, 75 percent children which is about 25.21 lakh of the 33 lakh target, are vaccinated and the list of those in polytechnic, ITI and other educational institutions is also being prepared to vaccinate them.





In Chennai, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has 2,050 beds and 203 beds are occupied, while Stanley Medical College has 167 beds occupied out of 2,700. Currently, there are 111 cases in Kilpauk Medical College that has about 700 beds available, 73 beds out of 500 are available in Omandurar and 282 are available in 850 beds.





Talking about the Sunday lockdown, he added that the the impact of lockdown will be seen in the coming weeks and testing has been enhanced across the State.