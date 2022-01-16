Digital Education Contents for TN Students to be outsourced

Chennai :

For the first time, digital education content will be outsourced, enabling students of Class VI to Class XII in Tamil Nadu to further improve access to lessons and prepare better for exams.





Similarly, the School Education Department has also decided to develop digital content of the competitive exams from the last 30 years.





At present, digital video education content, is being prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the nodal agency in preparing the syllabus for school education. Accordingly, the video contents, which are currently available, are not developed lesson-wise.





A senior official from the School Education Department told Dt Next, that all the subjects including language will be covered in preparing digital content.





"Teachers and academicians are already in the process of preparing scripts", he said adding "these teachers will be involved in the process with the companies, which would be shortlisted soon".





Stating that the average duration of each video would be around ten minutes, the official said during the first phase a total of 75 video content for each subject (Maths and Science) would be developed for the students from Class six to Class ten.





"Similarly, for Tamil and English subjects, a total of 50 video contents will be prepared for these students", he said adding "likewise, for students from Class XI and Class XII, as many as 150 video lessons will be developed for each subject".





Explaining the advantages of the new video content, the official said in each video, interactive questions will be introduced for the first time besides explanations of the concept.





Claiming all the video contents would be in High-Definition (HD) versions, he said videos will have demonstration kits along with extensive use of animations.





"The scripts and technical terms of the videos will be both in Tamil and English", he said and pointed out that the videos will also be used in classrooms across Tamil Nadu besides the availability in the education portal.





The official said, apart from covering school subjects, it was also planned to prepare video content covering important questions in the competitive examination from last 30 years covering various subjects including Commerce, Law, Medicine, and Engineering. "The number of video contents will be decided soon", he said adding "the digital initiative will be ready for the coming academic year".