1 held for holding rooster fight in Karur

Karur police seized 10 two-wheelers and secured one person for organising the banned rooster fight on Saturday.
Thiruchirapalli: Sources said that a team from Pasupathipalayam police station acting on a tip off that a rooster fight has been organised in a secluded place despite the court direction rushed to the spot. On seeing the cops, the organisers fled. However, the police managed to secure one person, who was identified as Balaji (26) from Ramanujam Nagar in Karur, and seized around 10 two-wheelers. The cops also reportedly retrieved a dead rooster and poison-coated knives. The police is on a hunt to identify the vehicle owners.
Conversations