Jumbo tramples farmer in STR area

Erode :

A 55-year-old farmer was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve area here, police said on Saturday. According to Thalavadi police, Masanaya Naicker (55) from JRS Puram near Hasanur went to his agricultural land in which maize crop has been raised on Friday midnight to prevent the entry of wild animals. When he was standing in his farmland, a tusker attacked him in the dark and killed him. A case of death due to elephant trampling was registered and an investigation is underway.



