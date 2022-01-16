Man hurt in Thoothukudi ceiling collapse

Madurai :

A fifty-year old man suffered injuries after the ceiling of a house, in which he stayed in Thoothukudi, collapsed. The incident occurred on Saturday morning and the victim has been identified as A. Arulmani, sources said. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar after inspecting the spot, said the timely intervention of Thoothukudi South police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel helped save the life of the victim. The victim a native of Virudhunagar, came to Thoothukudi on Friday when he stayed with his sister Amalapushpam (51). The victim is being treated in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, the SP said.



