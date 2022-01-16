Kadaladi SI penalised for traffic block

Tiruvannamalai :





SI Sahadevan stopped a lorry bound for Chengam from Polur at Arunagirichatram road junction and demanded that he pay a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask.





Though the driver stated that he had only Rs 100, the SI refused to budge resulting in an altercation in which the SI verbally abused driver Madhesh of Dharmapuri.





The angry driver staged a sit in under the vehicle. Soon he was joined by the drivers of two more lorries resulting in traffic being blocked. ADSP Rajakaliswaran arrived and pacified the drivers promising action against the SI.

An SI attached to the Kadaladi police station was shifted to the district armed reserve following his attempt to fine a lorry driver resulting in a traffic hold up near Chengam on Friday.