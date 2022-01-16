Police laud flower seller for honesty

Vellore :

A flower seller, who handed over to the police Rs 10,600 he found in a purse on the road, was lauded for his honesty by the cops on Friday.





Police said that Jayakumar (30) of Kannamangalam on the Tiruvannamalai–Vellore district border was walking to his shop in the Kananamangalm bazaar when he saw a woman’s purse on the ground. When he picked it up and checked the contents, he found it to contain Rs10,600 as also a smart ration card.





He then handed over the purse, the cash and the smart card to SI Solomon Raja, who based on the smart card was able to trace the owner of the purse as Suguna (55) who was also of the same town. He then handed over the purse and its contents while the honest flower seller Jayakumar was feted with sweets by the police.



