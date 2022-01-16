Man decapitated in Vellore road mishap

Vellore :

Pallikonda police registered a case and apprehended the driver of a Chennai-bound car, which decapitated a local daily wage earner, when it hit his two wheeler at Pallikonda, 20 km from Vellore on Friday evening.





Kumar (55) of Odugathur was on his way on a two wheeler to see a relative in Pallikonda and while attempting to cross the Chennai- Bengaluru NH his vehicle was hit by a car. The force of the accident resulted in Kumar’s head being decapitated.





Pallikonda police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and head of Kumar and sent it to the Vellore government medical college hospital for post mortem while they also apprehended car driver Mubeen (33) of Manali near Chennai.



