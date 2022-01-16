Makers of ‘Thovalai Maanikka Maalai’ eye GI tag

Madurai :

Florists engaged in the making of ‘Maanikka Maalai’ a decorative garland is famous and unique product of Thovalai in Kanniyakumari district. An application seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for the product has been submitted by ‘Thovalai Maanikka Maalai Kaivinai Kalaingargal Nalasangam.





P Sanjai Gandhi, IP attorney and nodal officer, Geographical Registration of Products, Government of Tamil Nadu, who prepared and filed the application, is confident that the Maanikka Malai would get into the prestigious list soon. The Thovalai decorative garland comes in various shapes and sizes and is different from other garlands because of its gem like appearance. The flowers in the garland are folded in a special way, giving the appearance of a gem. A ‘Maanikka Maalai’ will measure in length from one foot to 24 feet or even more. The flowers are generally arranged in five rows, though sometimes for wedding decoration 20rows are used.





The applicant members have been weaving garlands for the deity in the Padmanabhapuram temple for many years. The garland has been a part of the annual 10-day Urthsavam festival and Mahara Sankaranthi celebrations since 1845. The garland is made with hand using multiple varieties of flowers. It has white and red flowers from the flower of oleander and red flowers from the rose. These flowers turn into a pearl-studded gemstone garland, Gandhi told DT Next on Saturday.