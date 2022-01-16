Curbs on spectators go for a toss at bull runs

Vellore :

Though the district administration’s stipulations that only 100 bulls must be unleashed at the events, which should be held between 11 am and 3 pm were adhered to by the organisers, the other condition of 150 spectators limit in each venue went for a toss. Mandatory face mask norm was also ignored by the crowd.





At Moonjurpattu and Sivanathapuram 60 and 6 bulls participated with 5 tamers in each village receiving minor injuries which were treated on the spot. However around 3,500 spectators turned up at Moonjurpattu and 1000 in Sivanathapuram. At Panamadangi, bulls ploughed into the crowds forcing spectators run helter skelter while at least two animals fell down during their frenetic runs. It waits to be seen how the district administration and police react to the flouting of spectator numbers and whether they would grant permission for forthcoming bull runs.