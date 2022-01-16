Bids invited for setting up logistics park

Chennai :

The MMLP Chennai would be set up based on public-private partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT). The bids were floated months after a memorandum of understanding to set up MMLP Chennai was signed between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), NHLML and Chennai Port Trust.





“Chennai serves as a gateway for domestic and international trade and is a nodal point for supply chain and logistics in the south. It has two major ports in close proximity. The MMLP is planned in 159 acres at Mappedu in Tiruvallur. It is accessible through State Highway 50B. The MMLP will be connected with Kadambattur Railway Station through rail siding,” NHLML stated in the bids.





The MMLP, to be set up close to Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, would connect Chennai airport, Chennai port, Kamarajar port and Kattupalli port and would house state-of-the-art facilities for logistics.