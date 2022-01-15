27-year-old gored to death by bull at Jallikattu event in Tiruchy

Chennai :

A 27-year-old man was gored to death by his own bull at the 'Jallikattu' event held at Periya Suriyur in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi district on Saturday morning. This is the second death caused during the bull-taming competition in the state.





Addressing the media, the Jallikattu organisers said that the victim, Meenakshisundaram, was guiding his bull to the entrance of the event when the bull gored him on his thigh. When he started bleeding, he was taken to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

At least nine people have been injured till now at the Periya Suriyur Jallikattu and are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The organisers said that 400 bulls and 300 bull tamers are expected to take part in the competition. The district administration has insisted on a Covid negative certificate for the bull owners as well as the tamers. A strong police contingent is present at the Jallikattu venue.

On Friday, a 19-year-old youth was gored to death by a bull at the Jallikattu event in Madurai.