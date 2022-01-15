MGR followers should work to remove DMK from power: AIADMK

Chennai :

In a statement, AIADMK leaders OPS and EPS said that the dream of MGR was to free Tamil Nadu from the clutches of DMK’s first family.





On the 105th birth anniversary of MGR (which falls on January 17), all the AIADMK cadres should vow to remove the DMK from power and ensure that Tamil Nadu is free from the political intervention of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s family.





"The objective of AIADMK is to politically empower the common man and defeat the DMK that functions on the fundamental of promoting family politics and nepotism. The DMK gave fake promises to the public and captured power through the corporate campaign and it's time for us to work hard and ensure the formation of MGR rule at the earliest in TN," the letter signed by OPS and EPS said.





Ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala in a letter to her supporters recalled the legacy of MGR and the schemes brought in by the matinee idol. The factions of AIADMK should merge and the cadre want a united AIADMK.





Only a united AIADMK can fight against the arch-rival DMK and the supporters of MGR should work for the formation of MGR rule, Sasikala said. Sasikala also urged her supporters to observe MGR birth anniversary by helping those who were hit by corona, flash flood and destitute.