Pongal boosts liquor sales in TN, revenue crosses Rs 650 crore in 3 days

The liquor sales in the last three days in Tamil Nadu have crossed more than Rs 650 crore with the revenue on January 14 alone touching Rs 317.08 crore.

Sources from Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the monopoly agency to sell liquor in the state, stated that on January 12 the sales was Rs 155.06 crore and on the next day the total reveune was Rs 203.05. On January 14, the total liquor sales across the State stood Rs 317.08 crore with revenue in Madurai was in the top list by touching Rs 68.76 crore.