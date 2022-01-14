Home isolation not individual's decision: TN Health Secy Radhakrishnan

Chennai :





Chennai: Health Secretary Radhakrishnan in an official letter to district Collectors and authorities of State Health Department has directed measures to curb the Covid spread.





Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Radhakrishnan has warned against leaving the decision to home isolate with "Google diagnosis".





In his official communication with the district Collectors and health department authorities, the Secretary urged to enforce a proper testing-regime as recommended by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at all levels, including medical organisations. He said people who are yet to receive vaccines and those who are fit for the booster doses should be encouraged to do so.





Radhakrishnan stated that home isolation is subject to medical advice, as Covid affects the lungs, home isolation is neither an individual's choice nor a choice to arrive at after "Google diagnosis". He said the same follows for medication.





Emphasising the need to bolster surveillance and awareness in crowded places, the Health Secretary underlined the pandemic watchwords - wearing masks and sanitising hands and urged everyone to follow it. He said concentrated efforts on the part of everyone alone could help in facing and overcoming the contagion.