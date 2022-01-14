NEET coaching will continue amid efforts to get exemption, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian while attending a Samaththuva Pongal function at the Guindy Kings Hospital said that even though there has been a continuous effort to get NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu students, coaching for students will not be interrupted.





Subramanian said a letter containing demands of swift construction of AIIMS Madurai, proposal for AIIMS in Coimbatore and medical colleges in 6 districts and NEET exemption for TN students has been forwarded to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.





Owing to Pongal festival, the mega vaccination camp will not be held this weekend, he had earlier said.





On the vaccination numbers, Subramanian said 3,32,64,000 people have received the jab in the State, 75 per cent of 15-18 year old children have been vaccinated and booster doses have been administered to 60,051 people till now.