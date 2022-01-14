Tamil Nadu notifies 25 deaths in one day

Chennai :

The spurt in new COVID cases pushed the aggregate to 28,68,500, while the toll mounted to 36,930 with 25 more fatalities on Thursday. But recoveries, too, climbed to 27,27,960 after 6,235 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, the medical bulletin said.





After Chennai that reported 8,218 cases, Chengalpattu with 2,030 cases recorded the second highest, followed by Coimbatore (1,162), Tiruvallur (901) and Madurai (599).





Those who tested positive on Thursday included 25 returnees from domestic and overseas locations. A total of 1,56,402 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.91 crore.





On the status of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu, the bulletin said 56 more cases were detected in the State taking the overall tally to 241 till date, which includes 10 that were cross notified to Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, New Delhi and Jharkhand. All 231 of them in the State have been cured, leaving no active cases.





Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said so far the State has vaccinated 3.32 crore people through the 17 mega vaccination camps held every week. However, the mass camp would not be held this week in view of the festival holidays.





On the precautionary doses administered, he said 60,051 people have received it till date and more than 75 per cent between the age group of 15-18 years have received the vaccination doses.



