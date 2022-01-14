Erstwhile North Arcot to celebrate ‘happy Pongal’

Chennai :

Farmers in erstwhile North Arcot district, comprising of today’s Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai, will have a ‘happy Pongal’ this year due to various reasons, according to farmers association sources.





Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam State secretary S Udayakumar said, “Various factors have combined, after a long time, to ensure that the farmers can celebrate a happy Pongal.”





Chiming in V Purushotthaman, the Sangam’s Tiruvannamalai district president said, “This year is a season of plenty. Our crop loans have been waived while we have also received fresh loans for the new agricultural season. Similarly, tanks are full due to the recent copious rain. We do not have to be worried about water availability.”





Sangam’s youth wing State president R Subash said, “With crop nearing the harvest stage, farmers are really happy over the present circumstances. Though crop loans waiver order was passed by the AIADMK government, the present dispensation followed it through.” The State government also has decided to compensate the farmers whose farms were inundated, he added.





“The only sore point, if it can be called so, “he added, “is that the government is yet to open direct purchase centres (DPCs) for paddy in Ranipet district for farmers to hand over their harvested paddy.”





Elaborating, he said, lack of storage space will lead to paddy sprouting if it suddenly rains and all gains will be lost.



