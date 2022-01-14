3,186 police officials chosen for Chief Minister’s Pongal medals

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced Chief Minister’s Pongal medals for 3,186 cops from various wings of the state police force.





An official release here said, in recognition of the outstanding devotion to duty displayed by personnel of the Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Correctional Services Departments and with a view towards motivating them, the Chief Minister’s Medals are awarded on the occasion of Pongal Day, every year.





This year Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered award of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals to 3,000 police personnel (Men and Women) in the rank of Grade-I Police Constables, Head Constables, Havildars and Special Sub-Inspectors of Police.





Further, Stalin ordered award of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medals to 120 Fire and Rescue Services Personnel in the rank of Leading Firemen, Driver Mechanics and Firemen and 60 Prisons and Correctional Services Department Personnel in the rank of Grade-I Warders (Men and Women) and Grade-II Warders (Men and Women).





The monthly medal allowance of Rs 400 to the recipients of these medals will be sanctioned with effect from February 1, this year, irrespective of their ranks.





In addition, Stalin also ordered award of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Technical and specialised services to six personnel, two each from the Police Radio Branch, Dog Squad and Police Photographers. The officers/personnel will receive the lumpsum grant depending upon their ranks.





These medals along with a scroll with the signature of the Chief Minister will be presented to the recipients at a ceremonial medal parade to be held in due course.



