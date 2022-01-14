Tiruvannamalai MP to seek Rs 15 cr to develop Parvathamalai

Tiruvannamalai :

DMK MP from Tiruvannamalai CN Annadurai has decided to seek Central and state government funds to the tune of nearly Rs 15 crore to provide various facilities for the Sivan temple atop Parvathamalai near Polur in the district.





Annadurai recently spent Rs 2.50 lakh from his pocket to instal 30 solar lamps for the temple. Talking to DT Next, Annadurai said, “I inspected the temple along with some technical staff a few days ago, As electricity availability after sunset was an issue here, I provided 30 solar lamps to the shrine. We went as a team to the temple, completed fitting of all 30 solar lamps and tested them before 3 pm.”





Asked about facilities to reach the top, Annadurai said he had planned to approach TN’s HR&CE Department to seek a blueprint for development of facilities at Parvathamalai. “We plan to do this shortly and once I have a workable plan, I will also meet the officials concerned in the Central government to seek additional funds so that facilities atop Parvathamalai can be provided at the earliest.”





One of the highest hills in Tiruvannamalai district, Parvathamalai has a height of 4,560 feet and can be reached through a total of 20,975 steps. However, the trek is steep and devotees have to literally pull themselves up using whatever handholds are available.





The existence of a small fort halfway to the top is of tourist interest and according to local sources the fort with five feet thick walls is still in good condition with provision for the erection of watch towers. The facility was reportedly constructed by a local king Nannan, sources added. This has added to the attraction of the number of devotees visiting the temple which is increasing daily.



