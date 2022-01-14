North Indian youth death: 2 policemen shifted to AR

Coimbatore :

Two cops were on Thursday shifted to armed reserve for dereliction of duty over lynching of a north Indian youth in Coimbatore outskirts. Nearly 10 persons were arrested by police on Wednesday for assaulting an unidentified youth to death after nabbing him red handed while trying to steal in their farm.





The youth had gone into their farm in an inebriated condition on Tuesday night and tried to steal from the farm owned by Kaliappan, 55. The farm people caught him red handed and tied him to a tree before thrashing him severely. On being informed, the Alandurai special sub-inspector Kanagaraj had visited the spot, however left without inquiring as the youth was drunk and due to language barrier.





Acting on information from villagers, the police found the youth lying dead along Noyyal River near Thennamanallur Road on Wednesday and arrested 10 persons on charges of murder. The identity of the youth who died is yet to be known.





Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam placed the SSI and another constable under suspension over dereliction of duty for failing to hold an inquiry.





Further, the SP also placed under suspension SSI Madhisekaran and constable Saravanan attached to Pollachi West station for demanding bribes from the public during a vehicle on Meenkarai Road.



