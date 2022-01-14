All arrangements in place at Avaniyapuram

Madurai :

All arrangements are in place for the jallikattu at Avaniyapuram, which is being organised by the government this year, on Friday.





Coconut coir has been spread sufficiently on the floor from vaadivaasal through the arena for the safety of bulls and tamers. The coir would be watered once an hour to keep it wet. Double barricading is being done alongside the arena. To restrict unnecessary movement of people into the venue, loop lines have been blocked at 10 places.





Waiting rooms and toilet facilities were set up for tamers, sources said.





Until 5 pm on Wednesday, 4,544 bulls and 2,001 tamers have registered for participation through online for the jallikattu events in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur in the district, sources said.





Adequate police force will be deployed in the vicinity of the jallikattu venues.





Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, Collector S Aneesh Sekhar and Madurai CoP, Prem Anand Sinha, inspected the arrangements.



