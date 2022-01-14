Covid 3rd wave: Control rooms set up in 9 districts to help migrant labourers

Chennai :

After the outbreak of COVID-19 third wave, the state on Thursday established control rooms in 9 districts to assist inter-state migrant labourers. Control rooms have been established in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Salem, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Krishnagiri and Tirunelveli.





“The inter-state migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are requested to continue in their workplaces without any fear or anxiety and follow guidelines issued by the state government from time to time. They will be given advice and guidance by the control room officers to seek appropriate relief,” said a Labour Department statement. Control rooms formed for the welfare of the migrant labourers will help take suitable action in coordination with district administration and line department on the complaints received from the labourers.



