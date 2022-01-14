Ex-minister Rajenthra Bhalaji walks out of Tiruchy prison on bail

Thiruchirapalli :

Former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji who got conditional bail came out of the Tiruchy Central Prison on Thursday and left for Virudhunagar amidst huge gathering of his supporters.





The former minister who came out at 7.15 am on Thursday walked towards his supporters who had arrived in around 25 cars. He was greeted by his supporters and then proceeded to his hometown. In order to avoid reporters, the ex-minister came out in advance against the time informed to the media persons. Still, a few attempted to throw questions, but Bhalaji maintained silence. Sources said that he was warned not to speak to any witnesses and at the same time, the former minister was alert not to speak to reporters so that his comments could be misinterpreted.



