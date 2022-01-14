Bodies of 2 Class 10 boys washed away in PAP canal found near Vellakovil

Coimbatore :

Bodies of two boys, who were washed away in the PAP canal, in Tirupur were recovered after two days of search on Thursday.





Police said T Saran Sanjay, 16 and H Baranidharan, 15, both studying in Class 10 at a Corporation school had gone to the canal near Andipalayam to bathe along with few other friends on January 11 after attending school. Suddenly, the duo was washed away.





The other students informed the public who alerted the Avinashipalayam police station and Tirupur South fire service station. Despite a search for over two days, the two boys could not be found. Their bodies, which were found near Vellakovil in the morning, were taken to Kangeyam Government Hospital for post mortem. The Avinashipalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.



