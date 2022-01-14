BJP functionary arrested, search on for 6 others for assaulting fruit vendor

Coimbatore :

A BJP functionary has been arrested and six other party members were booked for assaulting a fruit vendor after he allegedly spoke ill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tirupur.





The BJP members had organised a human chain protest near Palladam bus terminus on Wednesday evening condemning the security lapse during Modi’s recent visit to Congress ruled Punjab. While the protest was underway, Muthusamy, 55, who was selling fruits in a push cart, had spoken in a derogatory manner against the Prime Minister.





The BJP workers got into a quarrel with him and also attacked him. Police said Muthusamy fled into a mobile phone shop; however the party men barged into the shop and thrashed him until he fell to the ground. A case was registered against the party men as well as Muthusamy, who was found allegedly drunk. The video of the attack had begun to spread widely on social media. The police arrested Ramesh, 40, the district youth wing secretary and a search is on to nab six others, who had gone into hiding.



