Early bird MNM releases first list of candidates for urban local body polls

Chennai :

With the arrangements for conducting elections for the urban local bodies in full swing, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has released its first list of candidates, who will contest in the upcoming elections. In a statement, MNM leader Kamal Haasan announced candidates for 47 wards in Coimbatore Corporation.





The statement added that the candidates’ lists for other urban local bodies will be released simultaneously. He said that the upcoming urban local body election would be a turning point for the party. “Announced candidates should work hard keeping only the victory in mind. They should take our policies, plans and symbol to the masses. Local bodies, which will be administered by the MNM members will become example to the entire country,” he added.



