Youth found dead in Thoothukudi, cops suspect murder due to previous enmity

Madurai :

A man was found murdered in the outskirts of Thoothukudi on Thursday. The body was spotted far away from Sameer Vikas Nagar near Murugesan Nagar, sources said. SIPCOT police inspected the spot and held inquiries.





The victim’s head was smashed and somebody could have dropped a boulder before leaving him dead, sources said. Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar after inquiring said the victim has been identified as Alex aged about 28. Alex was a targeted victim since he allegedly broke the glass window pane of a car used by an accused Johnson of Thoothukudi for rental service.





The incident occurred in the recent past. Irked over this, Johnson took Alex and offered him alcohol before murdering him. The accused remains absconding. SIPCOT police have filed a case and a manhunt has been launched, the SP said.



