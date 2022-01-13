DMK spent over Rs 218 crore, AIADMK over Rs 42 crore in FY 2020-21: EC

New Delhi :

The Stalin-DMK has shown expenditures of over Rs 218 crore in its audited annual report submitted to the Election Commission in financial year 2020-21.





The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has shown total expenditure of Rs 42,36,73,610 and total receipt of Rs 34,07,60,964 in its audited annual report filed on December 22, 2021. Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has shown total expenditure of Rs 218,49,22,072 (Rs 218.49 crore) and total receipt of Rs 149,95,12,635 (Rs 149.95 crore) in its annual report filed on January 3 this year.





In the recognised state parties category, the poll panel has uploaded audited annual reports for 2020-21 of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).





The JMM, which filed its report on December 31 last year, has shown a total expenditure of Rs 58,43,655 and total receipt of Rs 90,66,500.





The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has shown expenditures of over Rs 17 crore. The PDP, which filed its report on December 27, has shown total expenditure of Rs 9,95,450 and total receipt of Rs 33,289.