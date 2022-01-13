Tamil Nadu all set to manage Omicron threat: Stalin tells Modi in virtual meeting

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday assured the State's support to the Centre's efforts in managing the Coronavirus Omicron variant and said the State is fully prepared to manage the Omicron threat.





The entire State machinery is equipped to meet the situation arising due to the pandemic, he said at a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the pandemic situation.





We are fully prepared to manage this Omicron wave of Coronavirus pandemic. After my government took over, we have increased the number of vaccinations, Stalin said. As on date 64 percent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated against Covid. In addition, 74 percent of those in the 15 to 18 years age group have been covered. Also, there has been very good response to the booster dose vaccination, the CM noted.





We have activated war rooms at both State and district levels. COVID Care Centres have been started in all needy cities, Stalin said. The state continued to follow national testing norms using RT-PCR and has increased the testing capacity, oxygen generation capacity, oxygen storage and ICU beds. Instructions have been issued to all officials to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour and protocols, he emphasised.









The entire State machinery is fully ready to meet the situation. I assure you that Tamil Nadu will stand with all your efforts in managing this wave, the Chief Minister assured.







