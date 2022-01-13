TN allows e-commerce companies to deliver essentials on Sundays

Chennai :

In a press note issued, the Tamil Nadu government, it has informed that e-commerce companies would be permitted to deliver essentials, including milk and medicines, with due assistance by the police.





Tamil Nadu had issued fresh set of restrictions on January 5 following the steady uptick of Covid cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.





The restrictions include night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, closure of temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, permission only for takeaways from restaurants on Sundays from 7 am to 10 pm.





Statistics paint a grim picture as Chennai and Chengalpattu recorded over 20 percent in the Test Positive Rating (TPR). In total, as of January 12, 17,934 people have tested positive with Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, being the major contributors.