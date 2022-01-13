Disappointed over extension of fishermen remand, says Stalin

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed agony over the extension of custody of the Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka.





Stalin's reaction follows the Island nation's decision to extend the custody of the 43 Indian fishermen till January 27.





In his Twitter, he said, "Deeply disappointed to note that the remand of our fishermen has been extended. Urge Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar to prevail upon Sri Lanka to secure their immediate release".





Stalin earlier had written a missive to Jaishankar requesting to secure the release of the fishermen remanded by the Lankan navy on December 19 & 20 last year.





About 43 Tamil Nadu fishermen were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan navy on December 18, 12 fishermen the next day and another 13 fishermen on December 20. The arrests of 68 men from Rameswaram, Mandapam and Jegathapattinam and their remand has caused great anguish among the fisherfolks and administration here.





Inputs from PTI