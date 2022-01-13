Signed 2,619 files since taking charge, says Stalin

Chennai :

In a self appraisal or a report card, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said he had signed 2,619 files since he took charge in May 2021.

Stalin said since he took over as Chief Minister in May 2021, a total of 2,683 files had come to him for decision and he had signed 2,619 files.

According to him, the decisions on the remaining 64 files are in various stages of discussions.

Fast movement of files is the sign of good governance and this government is an example for that, Stalin claimed.

He said the Ministers have been ordered to quickly dispose of the files coming to them for decisions.

Stalin also claimed that he is not a Chief Minister who passes orders sitting in the State Secretariat but moves with the people at the ground level and takes actions as per their wishes.