Govt failed to take adequate measures : OPS, EPS on Covid spread in TN

Chennai :

In separate statements, the AIADMK leaders said that there were several violations of the Standard Operating Procedures required for curtailing the spread of Covid. Leader of Opposition EPS pointed out that there has been an acute shortage of pulse oxymeters in the state and urged the DMK government to increase the number of testing centres for the Omicron variant of coronavirus.





“The previous AIADMK government focused on massive fumigation and desanitisation works and spraying of bleaching powder was visible across the state in 2020 and 2021,” OPS said. The former government identified the vulnerable spots, conducted regular distribution of kabasura kudineer and door-to-door basic medicine. These measures helped the State government to bring down the spread of Covid-19. But the current DMK government had failed to take up preventive measures. The State had recorded more than 17,000 corona cases and the spread of Omicron variant is rampant in Chennai infecting more than 5000 people spread over 39,673 streets, OPS said demanding regular desanitisation programmes. Earlier the government offices and public transport buses were sanitised regularly during Saturdays and weekends, this practice is also not followed now. Further, Covid test result period is taking more than two to three days, OPS said seeking the urgent intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin on the issue. The statement also urged the State to prevent water stagnation and take up fumigation works across the state.