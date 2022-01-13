Students admitted to AIIMS will attend classes at Ramanathapuram medical college: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

He said that the construction work is currently underway at Madurai AIIMS Medical College and a memorandum for the initiation of other pending works has been given to the Union Health Minister on Wednesday. "Chief Minister M K Stalin also gave a memorandum on setting up of AIIMS Medical College in Coimbatore and six other medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The memorandum also includes the exemption from the NEET examination for the State. However, the training and online classes for NEET aspirants will continue until there is an exemption granted," he added.





Talking about the vaccination drive, the Health Minister said that the 24-hour vaccination centre is located in 61 places in Tamil Nadu and mega vaccination camps will not be held this week due to Pongal holidays. So far, 3.32 crore people have been vaccinated through vaccination camps. The precautionary booster dose of the vaccine has so far been given to 60,051 people and about 75 per cent of the eligible children between the age of 15-18 have been vaccinated.





The Health Minister participated in the Pongal celebrations with the staff at the King Institute, Chennai. He also flagged off new vehicle for the transportation of the staff members at the hospital. Later, two private school students from Saidapet raised funds through their friends and family and handed over mobile phones to 7 government school students to help them study online in his presence on Thursday.