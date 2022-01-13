Enhanced radio lessons to reach Tamil Nadu board exam students if Covid situation worsens

Chennai :

To reach the students hailing from families where there are no internet or television facilities, at present audio lessons are being broadcasted through ten stations of All India Radio.





A senior official from the School Education Department said as the number of coronavirus cases was increasing rapidly across the State indicating the third wave, authorities say that there are possibilities of closing the schools for board exam students if the situation intensifies.





Pointing out Madras High Court's suggestion to begin online classes for Class 10 and Class 12 students, he said virtual sessions could not be conducted by many government schools especially in rural areas, which have poor internet networks.





"Adding to the woes, even some students do not have access to television sets to watch 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi' (State's exclusive education channel)", he said adding that it was decided to enhance radio lessons.





Stating that at present as many as 1,168 audio lessons were periodically aired through ten station AIR (Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Puducherry, Tirunelveli, Ooty, Dharmapuri, Karaikal, and Nagarcoil), the official said the number of stations will also be increased to other regions.





He said that the State Council of Educational Research and Training, which is preparing audio lessons for the students for the board exam students, will shortly develop more audio lessons covering all the portions for both classes.





"Currently, the audio lessons were aired from Monday to Friday between 5 pm to 6 pm," he said adding that in future, the timings will also be increased besides broadcasting the lessons on weekends too.





Expressing concern that many students even in the cities were not aware of audio lessons, the official said the teachers will be instructed to identify the students, who do not have access to television and create awareness among them on the benefits of audio lessons.





"The teachers will also ensure that the students actively hear the audio lessons and get the feedback of that from the students," he said. Based on the feedback, the lessons will be improved and enhanced, he added.