Needs will be taken care of: Tamil govt assures migrant workers

Chennai :

Lakhs of migrant labourers went back to their native places during the first and second Coronavirus waves as their livelihood were affected due to the complete lockdown for several days together.





Assuring the migrant workers that their needs would be taken care of, the Tamil Nadu government urged them to continue with their work at their place of employment.





The government said the migrant workers can contact - 044-24321438, 044-24321408- between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and voice out their needs.





Further separate control rooms have been set up in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri and Tirunelveli where there is large concentration of migrant workers, the government said.