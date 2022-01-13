Writer Thirunavukarasu, retd Justice Chandru to receive Periyar and Ambedkar awards this year

Chennai :

Stalin has also increased the amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh along with a gold medal and a certificate, which will be presented by him on January 15, Thiruvalluvar Day.





Stalin said that Thirunavukarasu is described as a 'Dravidian Library' by Tamil community. Thirunavukarasu has written 'Needhikathiyin Varalaru' in two parts, in which he has traced the history of Justice Party from 1916 to 1944. Thirunavukkarasu has written couple of other notable books such as 'Dravida Iyakka Vergal' and 'Dravida Iyakka Thoongal' for which he was awarded Thiru Vi Ka award by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, in 2006.





Similarly, Chandru has given 96,000 verdicts in his lifetime. His judgements served for the betterment of oppressed classes of the society. Chandru has travelled the length and breath of the State and has lived with downtrodden people to know their lives better and worked for their welfare. His books 'Ambedkar oliyil enadhu Theerpugal', 'en vazhakai kavani: Tamilnattil oru Pen Needhimanrathai Anugumbodhu' have created wide spread impact in the society, added Stalin.