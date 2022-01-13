Stalin writes to Vijayan, seeks local holiday for 6 dists for Pongal

Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Thursday, urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to declare Pongal as a local holiday for six districts of Kerala, where the Tamil speaking people are living in large numbers.
Chennai: "This is to bring to your kind and urgent attention the request to declare local holiday for the Pongal festival in the six districts,where Tamil speaking people are living in large numbers. I am given to understand that during the last 12 years the Kerala govt has been declaring 14th January as the local holiday for Pongal festival, which is also the first day of the auspicious Tamil month "Thai"; but during this year 15th January 2022 is proposed to be declared as a holiday in these six districts. I request you to continue the practice of declaring 14th January as the local holiday for Pongal festival as it is being celebrated on that particular date all over the world amongst the Tamil communities," said Stalin, in a DO letter.
Conversations