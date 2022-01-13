Jallikattu begins in Pudukkottai with Covid restrictions in place

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu government gave permission with standard operating procedures to hold Jallikattu in the State. Following this, Jallikattu started this morning (Thursday) at Tachankurichi near Kandarvakottai in Pudukkottai district. This is the first event to be held in Tamil Nadu this year amid the pandemic situation.





Earlier, the festival committee had made arrangements and people who are participating this event registered their names with their vaccination certificate at the village administration office in Tachankurichi. Similarly bulls were registered by its owners and issued tokens.





Authorities have taken steps to hold the jallikkattu as per government guidelines where 300 cowherds and 700 bulls are participating.