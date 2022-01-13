Covid situation: Modi will interact with Chief Ministers at 4.30 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers over the Covid situation at 4.30pm today amid the surge in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant.
Chennai:
Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.
Modi had said that a meeting with the CMs be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.
The prime minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India's response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.
Conversations